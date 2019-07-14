Drunk man who threatened his wife plays hide and seek with Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman being threatened by her estranged, drunk husband was rescued from danger as the police took the man away; however, he managed to flee from the police station shortly afterward, in Cyberabad on July 13. Later in the day, the police caught him again, as he was creating a nuisance outside a media firm’s office in Jubilee Hills.

On the morning of July 13, when Lavanya, a resident of Yadavamitra Colony in Bandlaguda, stepped out of her house to take her children to school, she noticed her estranged husband, Saikiran sitting outside and shouting that he would kill her with a sickle. She ran back in and called the police, who came to the spot and took Saikiran to the Rajendranagar police station.

The cops found a sickle wrapped in cloth concealed in his back. They seized the weapon, along with his bike and a bottle with alcohol he was carrying. Around 2 pm, when the police were inquiring into the background of the incident, Saikiran escaped.

Man who fled created ruckus at media house

Upon noticing that Saikiran had fled, the personnel at the Rajendranagar police station launched a search and were eventually informed by the Hyderabad police that he was creating a nuisance outside a media office in Jubilee Hills around 6 pm. He was then caught and taken to the Rajendranagar police station again.

Inquiries revealed that after escaping, Saikiran went to his house in Borabanda, where he learned from his friends that visuals of him creating a nuisance at Rajendranagar and the police picking him up were in the media. Angered by this, he went to a media house in Jubilee Hills and created a nuisance there as well.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said Saikiran was booked under the Arms Act for carrying a sickle. He is now in police custody and will be produced in court, the DCP added. Saikiran had earlier been accused in domestic violence cases. “Though we separated long ago, he is forcing me to be with him.”