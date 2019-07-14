Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to get Rs 26 cr as Central incentive

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has agreed to extend financial incentives for municipal corporations for issuing municipal bonds for the year 2019-20 also.

Published: 14th July 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS))

By  S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has agreed to extend financial incentives for municipal corporations for issuing municipal bonds for the year 2019-20 also. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is contemplating to float municipal bonds of Rs 305 crore for implementing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) for construction of flyovers, grade separators and underpasses for easing traffic congestion in the city. 

The incentive to each Urban Local Body (ULB) will be limited to Rs 26 crore at Rs 13 crore per Rs 100 crore of bonds issued.  This will be met from the funds allocated to reform incentive for the year 2019-20 by the housing ministry.  If GHMC plans to float bonds for Rs 305 crore, it would get incentives of `26 crore for Rs 200 crore bonds only and for remaining Rs 105 crore there would be no incentive which is to the tune of Rs 13 crore. The incentive will be awarded only after successful issue of municipal bonds by the ULBs.

As many as eight ULBs were issued bonds and were incentivised with Rs 181.33 crore by the ministry during 2018-19. Requests have been received from ULBs in Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bhopal and Indore for providing financial incentives for issuing bonds for this also. Based on the request, MoHUA Joint Secretary Manish Thakur sent a letter to the State informing that they have decided to extend the incentive to 12 ULBs for the current financial year for issuing municipal bonds on a first come, first serve basis.

The ULBs, after obtaining all approvals from SEBI and after issuing municipal bonds should approach the ministry for claiming incentive under the scheme by submitting documents along with the proposal which includes ULB resolution to float bonds. Under the municipal bonds, GHMC had proposed to raise `1,000 crore in a phase-wise manner. Previously, GHMC had raised Rs 395 crore through municipal bonds in two tranches (Rs 200 crore in the first tranche in February last year at a coupon rate of 8.90 per cent and Rs195 crore in the second tranche this year at a cut-off coupon rate of 9.38 per cent). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hyderabad development projects Hyderabad urban local body
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp