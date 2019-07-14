Home Cities Hyderabad

Infertility clinic, still a distant dream in Hyderabad government hospitals

Over 30 patients daily visit the fertility OPD at Gandhi Hospital and in the last six months, the hospital has recorded 30 successfully conceived pregnancies. 

HYDERABAD:  Of the two infertility clinics planned for the two public hospitals in the city-Gandhi Hospital and Petlaburj Maternity Hospital- the clinic has only started at the former, and despite one and a half years of its sanction, construction has not even begun at the latter. 

Over 30 patients daily visit the fertility OPD at Gandhi Hospital and in the last six months, the hospital has recorded 30 successfully conceived pregnancies. However, last year when Express had asked Director of Medical Education about the space crunch at Petlaburj Hospital, Dr K Ramesh Reddy had said that the fourth floor of the hospital will be allotted to the proposed fertility clinics. 

