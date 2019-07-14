Home Cities Hyderabad

Intermediate student in Telangana ends life after failing in advance supplementary exams

19-year-old Deepak Jahangir could not clear two subjects in the second year, Mathematics Papers IIA & IIB.

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an Intermediate student allegedly committed suicide at Balanagar in Cyberabad, after failing in the Intermediate advanced supplementary examination. The victim Deepak Jahangir (19) took the extreme step after the results were announced on Sunday, said police.

According to police, Jahangir, a resident of AP Housing Board colony, was a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior college at Chintal. In the results released in April 2019, he could not clear two subjects in the second year, Mathematics Papers IIA & IIB. He applied for the supplementary examination held in June. In the results declared on Sunday, Deepak could not clear both papers again. 

From the time he saw the results, he became quiet and stayed to himself. At around 4 p.m, while his parents were in the house, he went into the bathroom. They initially thought he went to relieve himself, but when he did not come out even after a long time, they went inside the bathroom and found him hanging from the ceiling. "They immediately shifted him to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead," the police said. His father Kamal Kishore, a carpenter told police that Deepak prepared well for the examination. " Though he became quiet after the results, we did not expect he would take such extreme step," Kamal told police.

Mohd Khaleel Pasha, sub-inspector of Balanagar said, a case has been registered and investigation is underway. "We could not find any suicide note at the house. Based on the clues and other evidence, the investigation will proceed," said Pasha.

After the Board of Intermediate Examination (BoI) bungled the main results in April 2019, more than 20 students allegedly committed suicide all over Telangana, with majority in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

