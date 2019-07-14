Maintenance work to affect water supply to certain areas of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to ongoing work on the heavy leakage in Phase II of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme on Gurramguda ‘X’ Roads, a shutdown has been proposed from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday. Hence, there will be no water supply on July 15 and reduced supply on July 16.

The areas affected by the shortage of supply are: Vaishalinagar, B N Reddy Nagar, Auto Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Meerpet, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Ellugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Chilkanagar, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Hasmathpet, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar and Patigadda. Meanwhile, the HMWSSB has urged all the consumers to use water judiciously to avoid inconvenience for these two days.