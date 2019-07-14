Home Cities Hyderabad

Maintenance work to affect water supply to certain areas of Hyderabad

Due to ongoing work on the heavy leakage in Phase II of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme on Gurramguda ‘X’ Roads, a shutdown has been proposed from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

water crisis

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Due to ongoing work on the heavy leakage in Phase II of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme on Gurramguda ‘X’ Roads, a shutdown has been proposed from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday. Hence, there will be no water supply on July 15 and reduced supply on July 16.

The areas affected by the shortage of supply are: Vaishalinagar, B N Reddy Nagar, Auto Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Meerpet, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Ellugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Chilkanagar, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Hasmathpet, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar and Patigadda. Meanwhile, the HMWSSB has urged all the consumers to use water judiciously to avoid inconvenience for these two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad water supply Hyderabad water crisis Hyderabad water bodies Water situation in Hyderabad
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp