Negligence by Hyderabad police led to city boy’s murder?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The murder of a youngster in Kalapathar police limits a few days ago has led to senior officials ordering an internal inquiry into allegations of police negligence. The Kalapathar police mentioned in their FIR that the parents of 21-year-old Mukhtar Ali, who was killed in a clash between two parties over a woman, were forced to arrive at a compromise. The deceased’s father has alleged they were forced to compromise.

According to police, Mukthar Ali was in love with a cousin of one of the accused, Hasan Bin Rawoof. As Mukthar was underage, the elders convinced Mukthar not to meet the girl. Since then, the two groups of Mukthar Ali and Rawoof got into clashes, said police During last Ramzan, clashes took place between two groups and police brought the situation under control. However, the forcible compromise resulted in senior officials ordering an internal inquiry against the concerned police officials.