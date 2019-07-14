Home Cities Hyderabad

Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad revokes ‘Indian’ passports of 93 immigrants in two years

They do not get caught even during police verification since the assigned police officer usually visits only the current residential address to verify the documents. 

Published: 14th July 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian passport.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last two years, as many as 93 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar were found to be living in Hyderabad with fraudulent Indian passports, which were revoked by the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad.

Maintaining that incidents of illegal immigrants procuring Indian passports are particularly high in the city, the Regional Passport Officer of Hyderabad region, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy pointed out that illegal immigrants usually obtain fake documents like Aadhaar card or birth certificate to apply for the Indian passport.

They do not get caught even during police verification since the assigned police officer usually visits only the current residential address to verify the documents. However, Reddy said that the verification of documents and veracity of claims by the passport holder are probed even after the passport is issued. And eventually, the fraud comes to light. For instance, when a Bangladeshi illegal immigrant claims to be a native of West Bengal, the passport officials get in touch with the WB police to verify the claim. 

Apart from the problem of illegal immigrants obtaining Indian passports, Reddy said that there are two other challenges that the passport office faces. The first issue includes complaints of NRI marriages going kaput after the husband either abandons the wife, harasses her for dowry, or divorces her. The second one involves the issue of fake websites that pose as genuine Government of India websites for receiving passport applications, formed to scam the gullible.

200 complaints in 2 years

Regarding the issue of NRI marriages, Reddy said that last year alone, the RPO Hyderabad received 118 cases and this year it has already received 77 such cases till July. He said that the passport office investigates into the matter even if the complaint is received from a third party like a relative or friend of the woman being cheated by her NRI husband. However, he said that the action taken is swifter if an FIR is filed or a charge sheet is filed. He also said that if there is a look-out notice or a non-bailable warrant issued in such cases, the passport of the accused is immediately suspended. 

Pointing out the menace of fake websites masquerading as genuine ones, Reddy said that there have been instances of even civil servants falling prey to such websites in Telangana. These websites look like the genuine website, but instead of having the domain name ‘gov.in’ they have domain names ending with .org, .com or .in. 

E-passports 
Reddy informed that the RPO Hyderabad is readying itself to issue e-passports, which will be like regular passports with an addition of a chip embedded in them. He said that these e-passports will be issued by 2019-end or early 2020 and all the old passports will be replaced. 

He also pointed out that the RPO Hyderabad is keeping the pendency of issuing of passports to a minimum. Reddy said that as of now only 2,500 passport applications are pending and more than half of them are pending from the applicant’s side. Last year, the RPO Hyderabad region issued 5.2 lakh passports while in the first six months of 2019 it had already issued 2.69 lakh passports. In terms of overall performance, Telangana stood second in the last financial year for taking the shortest period of time taken for passport police verification at just four days, he added. 

Menace of fake websites 

Fake websites posing as genuine government ones, take the data from gullible passport applicants and charge them Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. The websites look genuine, but instead of the domain name ‘gov.in’ they have domain names ending with .org, .com or .in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad RPO Indian passport illegal immigrants in india
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp