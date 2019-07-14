Home Cities Hyderabad

Two JCLs who attempted to assault woman held by Hyderabad Police

Two Juveniles in Conflict with the Law (JCL) who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman were apprehended by the Malkajgiri police of Rachakonda commissionerate.

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

The woman (20) works as a salesperson at a shopping mall at Malkajgiri. On the night of July 12, on the pretext of going shopping, one of the JCL, whom she knew picked her on his bike. On the way, another JCL joined them. Midway, they diverted and took her to a pond at Dammaiguda and tried to assault her. At the pond, as she raised an alarm, passersby heard her cries and came to her rescue.

