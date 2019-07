By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police station conducted a special drive on drunk driving and caught 33 persons who were in an intoxicated condition.

On Banjara road number 10, at least 16 car drivers and 17 bike drivers were caught for having consumed more than the permissible levels of alcohol.

Meanwhile, in another drive at Champapet, 21 drunk drivers were caught on Saturday night. This included three autorickshaw drivers.