Home Cities Hyderabad

Bank employee who missed Tirupati flight found dead with LPG hose pipe in mouth

The only son of his parents, Anurag, was supposed to join his family at Hyderabad airport for a pilgrimage to Tirupati. 

Published: 15th July 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Guda Anurag

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of suicide, a bank employee was found dead in Hyderabad on Sunday night with the LPG cylinder hosepipe in his mouth at Chaitanyapuri in the city. The deceased identified as Guda Anurag (30), also had his face completely wrapped with plastic tape, said Rachakonda police.

According to the police, Anurag was the only son of G Venkata Narendrapal Reddy, an advocate and Sudha, a homemaker. The family of three resides at Yadava Nagar of LB Nagar.

His family members had planned for a pilgrimage to Tirupati and booked flight tickets for Friday evening. As per the plan, Narendrapal Reddy, Sudha and her mother Suvarna, started for the airport but Anurag dropped out in the last minute, saying he has some unfinished work and will join them later.

He never made it to the Tirupati-bound flight. After landing, Narendrapal Reddy tried contacting Anurag, but there was no response. He contacted his neighbours and his brother to inquire about Anurag, but they said he was not at home.

Meanwhile, as they were still at Tirupati, the residents noticed a strong odour of LPG leakage from one of the apartments on Saturday evening. On checking all the flats, they still couldn't find the source of the leakage. However, the smell was still there. 

They informed Narendrapal Reddy’s brother who came to the flat and broke open the door to enter the house, only to find it filled with LPG gas all over.

They found Anurag lying on the bed, with his hands tied and one end of the gas pipe from the cylinder, stuffed into his mouth. His face also tightly wrapped with black tape.

Narendraeddy, who flew back home. Police was also alerted about the incident.

Further, on Narendrapal’s complaint, a case of suspicious death was registered at Chaitanyapuri police station and the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem on Monday. 

Sub-inspector of Chaitanyapuri police station B Sai Prakash said that further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad banker LPG hosepipe LB Nagar suspected suicide case
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp