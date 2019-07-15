Bank employee who missed Tirupati flight found dead with LPG hose pipe in mouth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of suicide, a bank employee was found dead in Hyderabad on Sunday night with the LPG cylinder hosepipe in his mouth at Chaitanyapuri in the city. The deceased identified as Guda Anurag (30), also had his face completely wrapped with plastic tape, said Rachakonda police.

According to the police, Anurag was the only son of G Venkata Narendrapal Reddy, an advocate and Sudha, a homemaker. The family of three resides at Yadava Nagar of LB Nagar.

His family members had planned for a pilgrimage to Tirupati and booked flight tickets for Friday evening. As per the plan, Narendrapal Reddy, Sudha and her mother Suvarna, started for the airport but Anurag dropped out in the last minute, saying he has some unfinished work and will join them later.

He never made it to the Tirupati-bound flight. After landing, Narendrapal Reddy tried contacting Anurag, but there was no response. He contacted his neighbours and his brother to inquire about Anurag, but they said he was not at home.

Meanwhile, as they were still at Tirupati, the residents noticed a strong odour of LPG leakage from one of the apartments on Saturday evening. On checking all the flats, they still couldn't find the source of the leakage. However, the smell was still there.

They informed Narendrapal Reddy’s brother who came to the flat and broke open the door to enter the house, only to find it filled with LPG gas all over.

They found Anurag lying on the bed, with his hands tied and one end of the gas pipe from the cylinder, stuffed into his mouth. His face also tightly wrapped with black tape.

Narendraeddy, who flew back home. Police was also alerted about the incident.

Further, on Narendrapal’s complaint, a case of suspicious death was registered at Chaitanyapuri police station and the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem on Monday.

Sub-inspector of Chaitanyapuri police station B Sai Prakash said that further investigation is underway.