CBI probe intensified in  Keshampet tahsildar case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested the Keshampet Tahasildar V Lavanya and Kondrgu VRO Ananthaiah in connection with corruption charges, the agency has questioned some revenue staff suspecting their involvement in colluding with her in collecting ‘mamools’.

It is reported that a senior political leader, who is a close associate of the accused officer, is understood to have tried to bring pressure on ACB officials by asking them to consider granting bail citing that she is a woman. The ACB officials have allegedly received a number of complaints against Lavanya. Victims have also staged protest in front of the Keshampet tahsildar's office since the past two days seeking stern action on her. The officials are likely to file a petition before the court seeking her custody.