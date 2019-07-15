Hyderabad Police Commissioner transfers 8 inspectors for negligence of duties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After inquiring into several allegations of dereliction of duties, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued transfer orders to eight police inspectors.

P Karunakar Reddy, VR attached to main PCR is transferred as Inspector to Punjagutta. Keetha Srinivas who reported from IGP West Zone is transferred as Additional Inspector of Hussaini-Alam. B Mohan Kumar, Inspector of Punjagutta, was transferred to Amberpet. J Ravinder, Inspector of Amberpet is transferred and VR attached to IT cell. Rudra Bhasker, reported to IGP West Zone, is transferred as Inspector of Chandrayanagutta. G Koteswar Rao is transferred from Chandrayanagutta and attached to IT cell.

S Sudershan is posted as Inspector of Kalapathar. K Kankaiah, Kalapathar inspector was sent to the special branch.