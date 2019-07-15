Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Teens ram scooter into police vehicle

A case has been registered against the owner of the vehicle while the teens have sustained minor injuries.

Hit and run, Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two teenagers, rammed their scooter into a police vehicle in Cyberabad’s Rajendranagar on Saturday night.

According to police, the teens aged 16 & 14 years, both residents of Budvel, were on a scooter and on their way towards the main road near PVNR expressway. The 16-year-old was riding the bike and the other one was riding pillion and were moving at a high speed.

When the teens reached the Rajendranagar police station area, a police vehicle was moving out of the police station. Just in front of the entrance of the police station, the duo rammed their scooter into the vehicle. Riding at a high speed, the teenagers lost control and fell at a distance. As they sustained injuries, they were shifted to a nearby hospital and were discharged after giving first aid.

Inspector of Rajendranagar G Suresh said that a case of causing injuries under Section 37 of IPC has been registered against the rider. “A case will also be registered against the vehicle owner, for giving a vehicle to the minors,” added Suresh.

