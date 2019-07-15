Hyderabad Woman kills self by jumping off building with 3-yr-old child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman carried her three-year-old daughter and jumped off the fourth floor of a building, in Kukatpally here on Saturday night. The woman died on the spot, while child survived, and is undergoing treatment.

The police said the woman, T Padmaja, had been married for about 12 years and had two daughters, aged six and three. She and her husband hailed from Rajanna Sircilla district and lived in a rented penthouse of a four-storey building at Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally.

The couple was into organising events, and their business, which had been running smoothly until recently, suffered setbacks. Due to this, financial burdens on the family mounted, and the couple had arguments over this, police officials said.

After dinner on Saturday, the couple went to bed, and around 11.45 pm, Padmaja’s husband Rammohan woke up and noticed that she and their younger daughter were missing.

On searching for them, he found them downstairs, lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to a private hospital, where Padmaja was declared brought dead.

Padmaja’s father Laxminarayana told the police that his daughter had no issues with her husband and he was taking good care of her and the children, but she was depressed due to financial issues. A case has been registered and the police have launched an investigation.