In a first, Osmania General Hospital trains transplant coordinators 

HYDERABAD: It was the lack of a transplant coordinator that led to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to start a transplant coordinator training programme, a one-of-its-kind training programme in both State and across India.

Speaking about how this feat was achieved, Dr Manisha Sahay, head of the nephrology department at OGH, explained, “There is an obvious dearth of organ donations since we do not have a registered transplant coordinator and have borrowed one from NIMS. This after the transplant act (Transplantation of Human Organs Acts and Rules) mandates it.”

Dr Sahay added, “However, from nine transplant coordinators in the state in 2013, we have reached a high and adequate number now.”

It may be noted that NIMS gets the highest number of organ transplants, reportedly since it is the headquarters of Jeevandan. Refuting this, Dr Swarnalatha said, “Most of the organs sent to OGH are returned due to factors, such as the organ is not a match or other logistical issues.”

‘Govt incurring dialysis costs for no reason’

Bringing to notice the extra cost that the government is incurring because of certain policies in transplantation and dialysis scheme, nephrologist Dr Girish Narayen said that the decision to use single-use dialysers is unnecessarily costing the government Rs 300 extra per dialysis session