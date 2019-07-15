Home Cities Hyderabad

Malkajgiri residents stir peaceful protest against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation failing timeline for four-lane road

Residents in Malkajgiri have found a novel way to protest about a four-lane road that hasn’t been laid even six years down the line.

Published: 15th July 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Malkajgiri residents put up a flexi seeking completion of the pending RuB works at Anand Bagh in Hyderabad on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents in Malkajgiri have found a novel way to protest about a four-lane road that hasn’t been laid even six years down the line.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) even after six years has not completed the construction of the road under the railway bridge at East Anandbagh, Malkajgiri.

The residents of the area put up banners reminding the TRS working president KT Rama Rao and GHMC Commissioner about all the years they have waited for the road under the bridge to be finished. The same was shared on social media and many tweets followed. One of the tweets read, “Road under the bridge in Malkajgiri pending still since 6 years. Kindly address this sir.” Members of residents welfare association of Anand Bagh said that “since six years, the colony road has been closed for this rail under bridge’s construction.

They say that “South Central Railway (SCR) has completed a major portion of the work on the railway track. The remaining has been delayed by Roads and Buildings (R&B) and GHMC.”

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner for the zone, GHMC, K Venugopal, said the design of the road was changed by the R&B authorities. The construction work has thus been delayed.” He added that “R&B work have been expedited in the last six months,” said Venugopal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Malkajgiri KT Rama Rao TRS South Central Railway
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp