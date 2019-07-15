Malkajgiri residents stir peaceful protest against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation failing timeline for four-lane road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents in Malkajgiri have found a novel way to protest about a four-lane road that hasn’t been laid even six years down the line.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) even after six years has not completed the construction of the road under the railway bridge at East Anandbagh, Malkajgiri.

The residents of the area put up banners reminding the TRS working president KT Rama Rao and GHMC Commissioner about all the years they have waited for the road under the bridge to be finished. The same was shared on social media and many tweets followed. One of the tweets read, “Road under the bridge in Malkajgiri pending still since 6 years. Kindly address this sir.” Members of residents welfare association of Anand Bagh said that “since six years, the colony road has been closed for this rail under bridge’s construction.

They say that “South Central Railway (SCR) has completed a major portion of the work on the railway track. The remaining has been delayed by Roads and Buildings (R&B) and GHMC.”

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner for the zone, GHMC, K Venugopal, said the design of the road was changed by the R&B authorities. The construction work has thus been delayed.” He added that “R&B work have been expedited in the last six months,” said Venugopal.