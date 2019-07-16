21-year-old found hanging

HYDERABAD: HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence at Kukatpally on Sunday. The victim Jyoti and Naresh married three years ago. Their neighbour found the door locked from inside. The police broke the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Her parents allege that Naresh killed her and hanged her body to make it look as a suicide
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Heavy rain to pound Kerala, red and orange alerts sounded
SC refuses urgent hearing of pleas for extending NRC deadline
Tamil Nadu should have 'no hydrocarbon project' policy: Stalin
Agonising wait on for 200 Tiranga TV staffers over pending dues
Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli remember coach Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima