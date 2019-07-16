Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation razes six structures in a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of monsoon preparedness plan, a special drive against dilapidated structures was carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday. It demolished as many as six unauthorised constructions. These demolitions were taken up in Ziaguda, Mangalhat, Yousufguda, Kukatpally, Lothukunta and Begumpet.

GHMC has taken up demolition of unauthorised constructions wherein unauthorised extra floors and construction made in the stilt floor parking area are being demolished in addition to the removal of encroachments on footpaths and road margins.

Since January 2019, GHMC demolished 142 dilapidated structures, 511 unauthorised constructions and another 30 structures were either vacated or sealed in 260 locations across the city. GHMC in 2017 demolished 373 structures in 227 locations and in 2018, demolished 454 structure from 257 locations in the city.