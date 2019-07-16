Here’s some saree inspiration for monsoon wedding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sarees are the go-to for any desi event. And no matter how many makeovers it undergoes, the humble saree always has more to offer. And the contemporary woman always would like to up her game while sticking to the Indian outfit. Here are a few ideas.

Monsoon tips

Opt for shorter hemlines and if you are wearing a flowey ensemble make sure you line it with a darker material such that the damage to the actual outfit.

Tone down on the embellishments or embroidery as the heaviness will make you uncomfortable in the humid atmosphere. Choose fancy prints or shimmer to amp up your game.

Wedding doesn’t always have to mean a heavy pattu saree, you can opt for simpler and lighter fabrics and play them up with accessories or even a statement blouse. Choose wisely.

Make sure you’re going easy on the make up. Wear lightweight make up as the humidity will leave you feeling cakey. Always go for waterproof eyeliners and mascaras because at a wedding, you never know when the waterworks go off!

Dhoti or pant sarees

The biggest issue with sarees during the monsoon would be dragging your outfit in the mud. BUt opting for a dhoti drape or a saree pant will keep you safe through the ordeal. Just click on a tutorial and try it out!

Fringes

Another hippie fashion that has made a comeback are the fringes. Embellished fringes are not a trend not only in accessories but in outfits as well. And why not appl;y the same in sarees as well! Check out Sonam Kapoor’s style and give it a shot.

Cold Shoulder

Play up your regular blouse with a cold-shoulder. You could also pick out a trendy cold-shouldered crop top and match it with a saree in a true desi jugaad fashion.

Ruffles

Ruffles are the thing of the season. Whether it is going for the frills on the hems of the saree itself or playing it up on the blouse, this retro fashion is here to stay. With celebs too rocking this style you can always steal an idea from a Bollywood diva.

Experiment a little

Belted sarees, saree dresses or quirky drapes also instantly make a statement even if you are wearing the simplest of sarees. Try something new and rock it with your confidence!