Instagram gets Hyderabad teens to be changemakers

HYDERABAD: Nearly 30 young adults from the twin cities came together on Sunday at Madhapur with the idea of using social media to express themselves creatively, engage more youngsters like them in a positive way and specifically address issues such as bullying, diversity, mental wellbeing, body positivity, gender equality and sustainability that they face every day.

This workshop, known as the Counter-Speech Fellowship, is by Instagram, in association with Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC). Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, India, said the fellowship is a part of the social network’s efforts to be the safest and kindest platform for teens to express themselves.

In the next five sessions spread across two months, the fellows are encouraged to use poetry, art, caricature etc and using their voice to create change. “We have launched in Kathmandu and last weekend in Kolkata and Guwahati and in Hyderabad this week,” said Tara.

“We need to remember that a majority of Instagrammers are minors and we want to engage with them in a positive way. We also wanted to show parents that social media can also be used for change and highlight the positive side to it, the help them form peer-to-peer and support groups. Teens use their own language to communicate and the idea is to engage them with the way they express themselves and in alternate narratives.” The Fellowship, conducted for three to six hours on alternate Sundays in the city till September, engages creative teens to use the power of visual storytelling to start meaningful conversations on issues that are important to young citizens around the world. During the sessions, the fellows get to meet diverse personalities ranging from social activists and politicians to poets and artists.

What impact did the previous session have? Aparajita Bharti, Co-Founder, YLAC India said, “We hope to groom the next generation of leaders to use their voice on social media to be a force for good and create communities of support around them. Many of our Counter-Speech Alumni are now leading advocacy campaigns in their schools, colleges and communities around the issues that they feel passionately about.” The fellows were picked up after a stringent filtering and those who ‘had a spark and a passion to change the world around them’ were shortlisted.

The fellowship was launched in 2017 and expanded to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata in 2018. 180 teen leaders have graduated from the fellowship so far across these cities. All content will be posted on Instagram using the hashtag #CounterSpeechYLAC. The participants were kicked about learning to “change the world, one post at a time.”