With paramedics’ help, woman gives birth on pavement in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman gave birth on the pavement in broad daylight, ironically near Bapughat in Karwan here on Monday.

The woman, Kavitha, was nine-months pregnant and went into labour as she was sitting on the pavement. She started bleeding, and was writhing in pain, but was unable to give birth, as the umbilical cord of the infant was wrapped around its neck.

A guard at a nearby temple noticed her predicament and called the 108 emergency ambulance service. Though the ambulance did not take long to arrive, by the time it reached, Kavitha was bleeding heavily. The paramedical staff had to conduct the delivery on the pavement, as they could not risk any further delay.

After the procedure, the staff took the woman and her newborn son to the community healthcare centre at Karawan, Charminar. Both the mother and child are now doing well.