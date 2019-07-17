2 inmates of Shishu Vihar die at Niloufer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents, two inmates of Shishu Vihar at Vengal Rao Nagar, died at Niloufer hospital on July 14. Cases were registered following a complaint lodged by a social worker, B Srinivas, working with Shishu Vihar.

In the first case, a 4-day-old baby girl, Nithya was sent to Niloufer Hospital for a regular check-up on July 12, where doctors said there was absolutely no problem with her health. But on July 14, Nithya started bleeding from her nose and when she was rushed to the hospital again, doctors declared her brought dead.

In another case, a 9-month-old infant, Sathya Sri, was sent to Niloufer for a general check-up when duty doctors at Shishu Vihar noticed something wrong with her health. Niloufer doctors diagnosed her to be suffering from fungal infection. However, the infant died while undergoing treatment on July 14.