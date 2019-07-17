Crackdown on foreigners living in city illegally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bureau of Immigration’s Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), along with Hyderabad police and the State intelligence agency, identified a large number of foreign nationals residing in the city illegally.

In a pre-dawn operation, 21 teams from different wings of the city police and intelligence wing swooped in on 75 persons living at Tolichowki and Paramount colony under Banjara Hills, Asif nagar, Golconda, Humayun nagar, Osmania University, Amberpet, Chikkadpally, Saifabad and Chandrayangutta. As many as 23 of them were found to have violated the Foreigners’ Act. Reports indicated the searches were conducted after the Ministry of Home Affairs, however, city police denied this, saying they regularly kept tab on illegal residents in the city.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “Those who did not possess the necessary documents have been given a grace period to get their papers in order. If they fail to do so, they will be detained and later deported to their home countries,” he said. The persons were from several countries such as Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Djibouti and Kenya. Kumar said the operation was not to target people from a particular country.