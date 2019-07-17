Mother tries to kill kids, ends own life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old boy’s alert mind during an alleged suicide pact by his mother saved his life and that of his younger brother, at Chilkalguda in Secunderabad on Tuesday. When his mother Anjali gave them a soft drink laced with an unknown poison, both the children had consumed it. But noticing a foul odour in the drink,

Anirudh ran out of the house and vomited it out immediately. He also alerted his younger brother Amruth Tej and the neighbours of the matter. They were all rushed to the hospital, but Anjali succumbed midway. Amruth is said to be in critical condition, while Anirudh is out of danger.

According to police, Anjali (29) had been married to one V Prasad. For the past few months, Prasad had allegedly been harassing Anjali. She had even approached the Begumpet women police station and lodged a complaint against Prasad. Though they were counselled, he reportedly started harassing her again. Police recovered a note purportedly written by Anjali stating that she had taken the extreme step unable to bear harassment from her husband. Abetment to suicide case has been registered.