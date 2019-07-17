Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 400 buildings in Hyderabad stand ready to collapse

Following the Mumbai tragedy, Express takes a look closer home

Published: 17th July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The collapse of a 100-year-old multistoried building in Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping several underneath and resulting in at least 11 deaths, has once again brought the spotlight to the issue of decades-old buildings unfit for human occupancy. Going by the official data, as many as 466 old buildings in the city are currently in a dilapidated stage and stand ready to collapse during rains.

In order to avoid Mumbai-like incidents, the GHMC conducts a pre-monsoon drive every year to raze old and dilapidated structures. The said works, however, are going on at a snail’s pace at the moment. Apart from this, despite being banned for the entire monsoon season, excavation of cellars are being done in multiple places of the city. This is mostly in West zone areas, where large-scale construction activities are taking place. The Town Planning wing of the GHMC had newly identified about 331 structures in the city as dilapidated this year.

This was in addition to the existing 434 dilapidated buildings from the previous years, taking the total to 765. Fortunately, the corporation has already demolished 167 of these structures, while 132 have either been vacated or repaired by the owner. Now, 466 buildings are pending.

The GHMC has slapped notices on the owners and tenants residing in these old buildings, asking them to vacate the unsafe buildings. Or else the corporation would evict them, as the lives of these citizens are important to the GHMC, the notices had stated. The GHMC has also launched a drive to demolish the dilapidated buildings in all the 30 GHMC circles.

Excavation of cellars
Though clear instructions were issued that no excavation of cellars should be done during the monsoon season, many builders and developers are learnt to be still carrying out the same. Based on the complaints received, cellar works were stopped at the initial stages in three spots

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad GHMC
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp