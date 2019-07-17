Pakistan nationals under constant vigil, say police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While African nationals are the ones who are being checked the most, police officials say that a constant vigil is kept on citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh as well. Apart from them, those who are married to the latter and are in the city for a short stay, are also under watch, the officials say.

For instance, any foreign national has to register with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) when they visit the State. However, Pakistan nationals have to do a little more. They are expected to report directly to the city police.

“There are some Pakistan nationals married to Hyderabadis. Some others visit the State for medical services or to meet relatives and attend functions. Irrespective of the situation, their movements are watched but without affecting their privacy,” said officials involved in the process.