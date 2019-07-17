Schoolgirl hangs self as stalker refuses to relent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youth, Naresh, infatuated with an SSC student, drove her to death by harassing her every day to reciprocate his love, in Veerannapet in Choudarigudem of Ranga Reddy district late on Monday, the police said on Tuesday. The girl, annoyed and fed up with Naresh’s behaviour, hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her house.

The victim, Rajewari, hoped Naresh’s attitude would change after her parents warned him against shadowing her, but when he did not mend his ways and continued to harass her, she committed suicide when no one was at home. A post-mortem examination was done in Shadnagar. Naresh is at large.