Shapes and Strokes

HYDERABAD: Maredu Ramu was deeply engrossed in contemplating and excavating visual array of thoughts based on “water, as the essential element’, for quite some time. The series was rendered photo realistically and amalgamated the flora surrounding the caged ‘Air Valves”, that regulate the distribution of water in the cities. The concept and core idea of his work gradually moved towards exploring the Urban terrain, with all its modern pomp and glory. The deteriorating and vanishing green expanses and the ever so increasing encroachment on them by human beings, gets exemplified through his work with the support of strong metaphorical images/elements.

The construction sites with concrete and other materials used for building structures, dominate the picture surface. The orphaned birds tip toe and get nestled amidst the construction sites. While trying to find a warm place to get settled they are often shown surrounded by huge pillars and half built structures in the paintings. The series has however also excelled in inculcating into the visual language the mention of the modern lifestyle, its varied idioms/engagements and attractions. The hoardings in the works reflect the realities of urban life. The huge advertisements exemplify the fact that almost every possible idea and thing can be sold. From the realization of the physical change that has taken place in the urban areas the artist has subtly moved towards unveiling the psychology and mindset of the people that has also mutated/changed /developed in large extent, (the artist believes).

Ramu shares, “The façade and the physical appearance, gets the utmost importance, in today’s world. Through my work I am just showing that every aspect of existence, in a city, is ever changing and ever evolving. I am trying to depict that change through my work. For instance, the women in my works are metaphors that reinstate the present, contemporary and modern stance of womanhood. Since I stay in Hyderabad, I often include visual images from the city as an indispensable part of my work.”

The hoardings, construction pillars, popular images from advertisements and text grant the works conceptual relevance and allegorical strengths. As a citizen of Hyderabad, the artist traverses and contemplates about the city through his visual expressions. Each work brings forth the eclectic amalgamation of varied images/contemporary thought processes as the artist absorbs them from his immediate surroundings.

The exhibition begins from July 19 and is on till July 24