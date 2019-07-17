Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Those kids never even saw sunlight’

Three of the accused were apprehended from the Falaknuma Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday by Balapur police officials.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as seven persons from Bihar and Hyderabad were arrested on Tuesday, for trafficking 54 children into Hyderabad and making them work in extremely hazardous conditions. Four others who are accused in the case are absconding.

Three of the accused were apprehended from the Falaknuma Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday by Balapur police officials. They were later brought to the police station for interrogation, where they admitted to the crime.

According to the police officials, all of the 54 children were boys aged as young as 8 to 14 years. They were brought to the city two months ago and were kept in a single room at five different locations. It is learnt that in some of these places, their kids were forced to stay alongside a herd of goats.

According to the investigating officials, they were given food devoid of any nutrition, in addition to being made to work under deplorable conditions from 6 am to 11 pm every day. They never saw sunlight, noted the investigating officer.

In fact, they were paid extremely low wages based on their age group. According to the officials, the children between 8 to 10 years were given Rs 1,500 per month, while those between 10 to 12 were given Rs 2,000. Children aged between 12 to 14 were paid the ‘highest’ -- a meagre Rs 2,500 per month.

Since July 1, the Rachakonda police have rescued 176 children under the ongoing Operation Smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child trafficking hyderabad
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp