Waterlogging brings traffic to standstill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Severe waterlogging at Nectar Gardens, a perpetual bottleneck failed to be rectified by the GHMC over the years, has now brought the whole of Madhapur-Gachibowli stretch to heels.The traffic in the area was chaotic from 5 pm to 8pm in the night because of the roads, resulting in the jamming of roads from Durgam Cheruvu towards Inorbit, and further up at Road No 45. The cascading effect of the same was felt at the Hitec City main road. In fact, the much-hyped Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) was also failing to help.