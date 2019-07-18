ACB initiates inquiry into ESI scam

HYDERABAD: Months after the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials submitted a report in connection with irregularities in Telangana ESI regarding medicine purchase, the ACB officials initiated inquiries in connection with the case following government directions. The V&E officials took two years to conduct the probe that names a women officer and pharmacist. It was found that crores of rupees were diverted on pretext of purchasing medicines.
