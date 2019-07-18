Home Cities Hyderabad

Detained JNTU-H students ask for advanced supplementary exams

The students said this would allow second and third-year students to get the requisite number of credits and thus get promoted.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and affiliate organisations want its administration to conduct advanced supplementary examinations before detaining them.

The students said this would allow second and third-year students to get the requisite number of credits and thus get promoted. The semester system introduced in 2016-17 has for long been a bone of contention between the students and administration. Unable to secure the required credits, each year thousands of students fail and lose an academic year. This year 13,000 students from JNTU-H affiliated colleges are in the dock.

The system was introduced in a bid to improve the quality of education in engineering colleges. V Kamakshi Prasad, Director of Evaluation, JNTU-H College of Engineering, said the credit system University’s initiative but a directive from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC). He said even professional colleges were adopting the system because it has been proved to be fruitful.

Hundreds of BTech students from autonomous and affiliated colleges staged a protest outside the University on Wednesday against the detention.   

Mohammad Sohailuddin from NSUI said, “Today’s protest is based on the demand by students of all JNTU-affiliated colleges to conduct advance supplementary exams for first, second and third-year students.”

Students of JNTU-affiliated colleges are required to get 24 credits in the first year, 58 in the second and 86 in the third year for promotion.

A student, Shyam Sunder, said that this year too more than 40 per cent of first-year students in his college have been detained. “They have no other option. Fees have been paid and if they want to join another college they will have to pay the fee all over again,” he said. 

Credit system haunts thousands of students
For promotion, students of JNTU-affiliated colleges are required to get 24 out of 28 credits in the first year; 58 out of 96 in the second; and 86 out of 168 in the third year. This year, there are over 13,000 students in colleges affiliated to JNTU-H, that are at the risk of losing an academic year if they cannot take the advanced supplementary exams

