Miyawaki technique to boost green space in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new technique will be tried from this monsoon to make the green-starved West zone replete with trees. In this year’s Haritha Haram initiative, the GHMC is planning to cultivate saplings by following the Miyawaki plantation technique popular in Japan. The method involves planting more number of varied tree species close together in a restricted area. It will be taken up after inviting CSR worth `30 lakh from three corporate companies in the city.

The method can ensure the saplings will grow 10 times faster than regular plants and result in a forest that is 30 times denser.

The principle followed is that when planted, various species and individual trees undergo their own natural process of natural selection through competition that results in the creation of a diverse forest. However, it is more care intensive at stages of plant selection and growth. It will be taken up near Gachibowli stadium, Nallangandla and NITHM campus in Gachibowli.