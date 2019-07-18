New NPA director wants to revise syllabus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) has gotten a new director. Abhay, a 1986-batch IPS officer, took charge of the office on Wednesday. Later, he interacted with senior officials of the academy, faculty and staff.

The senior policeman said the NPA was the best place for IPS probationers, helping them become professionals in the police department. He said he would consider revising the existing syllabus for IPS probationers and introduce new training modules to tackle cybercrimes and terror-related crimes.

Speaking to reporters, Abhay said, “I am proud to be heading the academy. I will revise the existing syllabus for IPS probationers and training modules to deal with new trends in crime and take measures to prevent them,” he said. Currently, there are over 350 IPS officers who are undergoing basic and mid-career training programmes at the academy, he added.

Prior to his appointment as the NPA Director, Abhay headed the Indian delegation for agency-level talks with Myanmar, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Russia and Indonesia. He has represented India in the UN Conference on Narcotic Drugs. He was also sent on deputation to Commonwealth Fund for Technical Co-operation.