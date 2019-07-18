Quite the task awaits the 1986-batch IPS cop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new Director of the SVPNPA, Abhay, will have to use his rich experience at five Central agencies to solve the academy’s problems. He has held the posts of Additional DG (Training) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director (Training) at Bureau of Police R&D and Director of CBI Academy.

In 2014, a 31-year-old IPS probationer had drowned in the swimming pool during a party. In 2016, the academy detained nearly 100 probationers for bad performance in exams.“I took charge as director of the academy today. I will take time to look into the issues. I had come across reports in the media about the drowning of an IPS probationer. I will take requisite measures soon,” said the new director.