Home Cities Hyderabad

T-Hub shortlists 10 AI startups

At least 10 AI startups were selected from over 140 applications received from across India.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facebook and T-Hub on Wednesday announced the list of selected startups for the second edition of their programme ‘ Innovation Accelerator’, which is intended to support growth of startups that are focused on finding solutions for social challenges using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Through this programme, startups will have access to a panel of mentors, industry experts and investors, who will help in mentoring with specialised training on product development, marketing, partnerships and management.

Apart from this, Facebook’s FBStart will also be available for selected startups and will provide technical support, advertisement credits and credits for tools and services from dozens of premier partners.

Manish Chopra, head and director of partnerships, Facebook India, said, “At Facebook, we believe AI will be the key to finding disruptive solutions to address societal challenges like access, affordability and skill shortage.”

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Startups focused on solving social challenges need all the help they can get in terms of great technical support, market access and industry connects.”

At least 10 AI startups were selected from over 140 applications received from across India. The participants were reviewed based on quality of technology-based solutions, product/solution market readiness and social impact among other relevant parameters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp