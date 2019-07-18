T-Hub shortlists 10 AI startups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facebook and T-Hub on Wednesday announced the list of selected startups for the second edition of their programme ‘ Innovation Accelerator’, which is intended to support growth of startups that are focused on finding solutions for social challenges using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Through this programme, startups will have access to a panel of mentors, industry experts and investors, who will help in mentoring with specialised training on product development, marketing, partnerships and management.

Apart from this, Facebook’s FBStart will also be available for selected startups and will provide technical support, advertisement credits and credits for tools and services from dozens of premier partners.

Manish Chopra, head and director of partnerships, Facebook India, said, “At Facebook, we believe AI will be the key to finding disruptive solutions to address societal challenges like access, affordability and skill shortage.”

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Startups focused on solving social challenges need all the help they can get in terms of great technical support, market access and industry connects.”

At least 10 AI startups were selected from over 140 applications received from across India. The participants were reviewed based on quality of technology-based solutions, product/solution market readiness and social impact among other relevant parameters.