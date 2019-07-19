Home Cities Hyderabad

‘PDP Bill will make Hyderabad a localised data centre hub’: Jayesh Ranjan

Jayesh Ranjan said that the enactment of the Bill may give rise to a surge of localised data centres.

Published: 19th July 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jayesh Ranjan

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Trade & Commerce (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at the second edition of the ‘International Privacy Forum’ on Thursday at the Indian School of Business, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Trade & Commerce, exhibited his support for the proposed Personal Data Protection law (PDP Bill of 2018).

Citing how the enactment of the Bill may give rise to a surge of localised data centres, Ranjan said over four to five big investors are already eyeing Hyderabad for government support and for land to set up their data centres.

The event is being held by the US-India Business Council, in association with the Government of Telangana and US Consulate General, Hyderabad.

The event also witnessed US Consul General, Katherine Hadda going over the pros and cons of the enactment of a data privacy bill, and said, “It is critical for success of digital India and US digital economy that both India and the US effectively and efficiently continue as an integrated and synergistic digital ecosystem.”

Keeping in mind the determination of the Union government to introduce the PDP bill, Ranjan said, “This confluence has been brilliantly timed as the draft of the bill has already been introduced in the parliament and it is slated to be introduced in this budget session.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Jayesh Ranjan Personal Data Protection law
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp