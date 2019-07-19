‘PDP Bill will make Hyderabad a localised data centre hub’: Jayesh Ranjan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at the second edition of the ‘International Privacy Forum’ on Thursday at the Indian School of Business, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Trade & Commerce, exhibited his support for the proposed Personal Data Protection law (PDP Bill of 2018).

Citing how the enactment of the Bill may give rise to a surge of localised data centres, Ranjan said over four to five big investors are already eyeing Hyderabad for government support and for land to set up their data centres.

The event is being held by the US-India Business Council, in association with the Government of Telangana and US Consulate General, Hyderabad.

The event also witnessed US Consul General, Katherine Hadda going over the pros and cons of the enactment of a data privacy bill, and said, “It is critical for success of digital India and US digital economy that both India and the US effectively and efficiently continue as an integrated and synergistic digital ecosystem.”

Keeping in mind the determination of the Union government to introduce the PDP bill, Ranjan said, “This confluence has been brilliantly timed as the draft of the bill has already been introduced in the parliament and it is slated to be introduced in this budget session.”