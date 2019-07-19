Samantha Akkeneni joins one bucket challenge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis, are you ready to survive on just a bucket of water as a commitment to water conservation? A new bucket challenge ­— One Bucket — is gaining steam in the city. The challenge is to, just for a day, on Sunday, July 21, make use of only one bucket of water through the day for all needs.

The challenge being shared widely by Tollywood celebrities and social media influencers has gone viral among city folks who have been dreading recent reports suggesting severe water shortages in the city.

A picture on Twitter that describes what the challenge is, notes, that the biggest illusion we have is that there is no water scarcity as water comes from our taps, however, the groundwater across the city is deteriorating sharply.

The caption reads, “The government needs to enact a strict borewell policy. An urgent water policy. But we should also help. This is our future.” The idea is to give a feel of how half of our country already lives, fighting for every single drop of water. The idea has been shared extensively by popular celebrities like Nag Ashwin, Samantha Akkeneni etc.