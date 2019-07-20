Anti Corruption Bureau finds huge cash deposits in accounts of Lavanya’s kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Keshampet tahsildar V Lavanya’s family members have amassed huge properties including many bank deposits with the assistance of the accused officer VRO Ananthaiah.

V Lavanya

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials who grilled Lavanya in connection with bribery cases, found many properties registered in the names of her close friends and relatives.

The ACB officials questioned both Lavanya and Ananthaiah separately on the first day of the two-day of questioning on Friday.

The accused officers were questioned regarding accepting bribes, possessing illegal income and about seized cash.

“Lavanya was asked about Rs 93 lakh cash and gold ornaments seized from her home. The officials suspect the cash was collected as mamools for doing official favours. The accused officer misused her powers in earning properties,” said the source.

The ACB officials have found at least Rs 15 lakh cash in Lavanya’s cousin’s bank account and Rs 10 lakh in another family member’s name.

“The agency will get details of depositors and will question them,” sources said. Lavanya was reportedly shocked watching a video clip in which she has conversation with Ananthaiah who is seen informing her that he collected an amount of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant.