Class eight boy kills self after losing election to a girl in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over a girl pipping him to become the class representative, a Class 8 student ended his life by throwing himself before a running train on Thursday in Ramannapet of Bhongir district. The boy’s body was found on the railway tracks on Friday, police said.

According to police, Charan Kumar (13), a student of Krishnaveni High School in Ramannapet had lost election for class representative to a fellow girl student. Though he lost the election, he was still the second class representative. However, he was belittled by his classmates “for losing the post to a girl.’’

On Thursday, around 5.30 p.m., he returned home from school, left the bag and went out as his parents, who run a kirana store, were busy. When they came home at 8.30 pm they did not find Charan at home. After inquiring with friends and others, they lodged a police complaint. Police registered a missing case.

At around 7.30 on Friday morning, locals found the boy’s body on the railway tracks and informed police. Nalgonda Railway Police registered a case.