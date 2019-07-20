Home Cities Hyderabad

Class eight boy kills self after losing election to a girl in Telangana

According to police, Charan Kumar (13),  a student of Krishnaveni High School in Ramannapet had lost election for class representative to a fellow girl student.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over a girl pipping him to become the class representative, a Class 8 student ended his life by throwing himself before a running train on Thursday in Ramannapet of Bhongir district.  The boy’s body was found on the railway tracks on Friday, police said.

Charan Kumar

According to police, Charan Kumar (13),  a student of Krishnaveni High School in Ramannapet had lost election for class representative to a fellow girl student. Though he lost the election, he was still the second class representative. However, he was belittled by his classmates “for losing the post to a girl.’’

On Thursday, around 5.30 p.m., he returned home from school, left the bag and went out as his parents, who run a kirana store, were busy.  When they came home at 8.30 pm they did not find Charan at home. After inquiring with friends and others, they lodged a police complaint.  Police registered a missing case.
At around 7.30 on Friday morning, locals found the boy’s body on the railway tracks and informed police. Nalgonda Railway Police registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp