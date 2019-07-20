Former Mojo TV CEO Revathi granted bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former CEO of Mojo TV, Revathi Pogadadanda was released from the women’s prison following conditional bail granted to her in connection with a SC/ST atrocities case registered against her.

Granting conditional bail, the court asked the woman journalist to appear before the Inspector of Banjara Hills between 10 am to 12 noon every Sunday. She was received outside the jail by her family and friends.

Last week, the Banjara Hills police arrested Revathi from her residence.