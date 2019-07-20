Home Cities Hyderabad

Girl’s School in Union Minister Kishan's backyard runs out of a shed in Telangana

Girls of Amberpet Government Girls High School continue to study out of a rented dairy farm shed that has been partitioned into six portions to run classes. 

Published: 20th July 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The constituency where Union Minister for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy had earlier won three consecutive terms as MLA before being elected as a Member of Parliament, still does not have basic facilities for school students. 

There are only 86 girl students in the school with teaching in Telugu, English and Urdu medium, however, the district education department has failed to provide them with proper infrastructure to study. 
Moreover, it becomes a nightmare when it rains, as the tin roof is broken and water seeps in. For drinking water and other sanitary needs, they receive assistance from social workers in the neighbourhood.

Parents of these students told Express that their multiple complaints have fallen on deaf ears. They have been demanding construction of a new building or to shift the school to better premises, but in vain. 
A class IX student, K Varsha, said that she has been studying in the school for the past eight years and the inadequate facilities force them to sit out in the open. “At present, the conditions are terrible because water enters our classrooms when it rains and the shed that we call a school is not structurally strong. We fear it will collapse anytime,” she said demanding a permanent building for the school. 

Speaking to the Express, a school teacher who did not want to be named, said, “the classrooms in the school are unsafe at present as the roof may collapse anytime. Students are usually sent back home when it rains. No parent wants their child to come to school in such a scenario.”

The teacher said that the matter has already been brought to the notice of the District Education Officer (DEO) and the local MLA, but “there is no response,” she rued. Multiple attempts by this reporter to reach the DEO for a comment, evoked no response.

