Hyderabad's AIG gets technology to treat small intestine diseases

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad has introduced a new technology called ‘Power Spiral Enteroscopy’ for the diagnosis and treatment of small intestinal diseases.

HYDERABAD: DISEASES of the small intestine are difficult to diagnose and treat, primarily because conventional endoscopy, CT scan or MRI scan find it difficult to enter and probe in to the area. Now for the first time in India, the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad has introduced a new technology called ‘Power Spiral Enteroscopy’ for the diagnosis and treatment of small intestinal diseases.
Power Spiral Enteroscopy is a motorised type of endoscope, which can be driven by a special motor into the 22-ft long small intestine and visualise it in its entirety. 

Though primarily used to diagnose cancer, bleeding and strictures of the small intestine, it can also be used as a therapeutic tool to remove these tumours or early cancers without any surgery. 
At present, this facility is available only in Japan in the Asia Pacific Region. A workshop conducted by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Dr GV Rao and Dr Mohan Ramachandani on Friday at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology to demonstrate this technique. 

The workshop attracted leading gastroenterologists from across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, said: “This technology will revolutionise the treatment of many gastrointestinal diseases.” 

