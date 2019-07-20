Home Cities Hyderabad

Jewellery designer Suhani Pittie thanks her patrons 

Later, we met Sumit, the master craftsman whose association with the brand dates back many years. 

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, if there is one thing common between all of them, it is that at some red carpet event or another they have sported a statement accessory by Hyderabad-based jewellery designer, Suhani Pittie.

So we were excited when we heard that the designer who has been listed among the top 10 inventive jewellery designers in the world by the World Gold Council was opening the doors to her studio for her patrons to see how her adept karigars make the stunning jewellery from scratch. Her flagship store in Banjara Hills, all spruced up, was where all the enthusiasts gathered to speak to the designer. 

After checking out all her latest work and signatures, we headed to speak to the artisans who are from Old City. They showed us the making of the dainty components, which when pieced together makes a signature Suhani Pittie. Later, we met Sumit, the master craftsman whose association with the brand dates back many years. 

