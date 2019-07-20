Home Cities Hyderabad

Neighbourhood cuisine calling

Sheraton Hyderabad brings in Maharashtrian delicacies to satisfy the Monsoon cravings this month or something non-local. 

Published: 20th July 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telugu proverb ‘Pakkinti pullakoora ruchi’ (even an average, tangy curry from the neighbour’s home tastes exotic, brings to my mind cuisines from the other states of India and Hyderabadis going all out to savour them. Luckily, our next door neighbour Maharashtra boasts of a robust cuisine comprising veg and non veg delicacies and undoubtedly appeals to our taste buds. Sheraton Hyderabad, Gachibowli, ushered in best of the Marathi cuisine this month to satisfy our cravings for something non-local. 

The ongoing Maratha Swad, has a multi course meal. The starters comprise Kothimbir Wadi, Alu Wadi, mouth-watering Misal pav, and Thalipeeth. My favourite is the hot and comforting sprouted lentil preparation Misal Pav served with fresh pav and some crunchiest farsaan on top of the misal. Machchi achchi hai is what everyone said for the fish fry or Bangda fry.

The main course had a variety of gravy laden dishes. The desi ghee laden Poli (chapati) was soft and tasty, even on its own without an accompaniment. The mutton souji was thick and redolent with freshly ground masalas and cooked painstakingly in a thick gravy. The aloo bhaat, brown in colour and fragrant, was also simple on the palate without any overpowering tastes. In the desserts, the gudvoni payasam, a simple wheat, ghee and jaggery preparation was a good antithesis to the rich main course. Rains always make us pine for new tastes and the Maharashtrian food fest comes at the right time.

Price `1,750 AI. Dinner only. On till July 27

Comments

