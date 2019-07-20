Roads choke near Botanical Garden in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Non-functioning traffic signals, shrinking road space due to the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and reckless wrong side driving has added to the woes of several techies using the Botanical Garden main road.

Traffic has been thrown out of gear on this critical road every since the SRDP work was taken up for the unidirectional flyover from Gachibowli to Kondapur — one arm of which will fall on this road.

With the projects wing setting up barricades to start work on the flyover pillars, some of which have already been grounded, only one-third of the road is left for the commuters.

During peak hours, this leads to jams that stretches all the way up to Sri Ram nagar. The main issue being sited is the fact that there is no consistent size of the road which aggravates the problem. Commuters are sending several tweets to Cyberabad traffic police highlighting the issue of wrong side driving.