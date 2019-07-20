Special task force to reassess businesses for property tax: GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shopping malls, multiplexes, function halls, star hotels, restaurants, private educational institutions and other commercial establishments with over 1,000 sq yds would be reassessed for property tax by the special task force teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), said Commissioner, M Dana Kishore.

It has come to the notice of the civic body that many of the commercial establishments have deviated from the sanctioned plan by constructing additional floors, and thereby, evading property tax. As a result, it was decided to reassess the commercial properties constructed across 1,000 sq yds in the city. The special task force team — one each for six GHMC zones — will comprise officials from town planning, revenue and engineering wings.

Old-age pensions

Further, the GHMC will prepare a draft list by July 25 of the eligible persons for old age pension, Dana Kishore said.

He informed that a survey is to be done as per the voters list announced during November, 2018, for identifying old age pensioners who are above 57 years of age.

Dust bins to be installed

The Commissioner urged business establishments and street vendors to install dust bins at their places. The GHMC has taken steps on creating awareness regarding the same. Penalty will be imposed on those who do not comply with the norm.