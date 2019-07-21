Maulana Azad National Urdu University starts publishing books to plug shortage 

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over a century after Darut Tarjuma (Translation Bureau) was established by the Nizam (in 1917) for translation and publication of books in Urdu, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here, taking a cue, has started its own publication and translation cell called the Directorate of Translation and Publication (DPT). Three years after its creation, Darut Tarjuma was made a part of the Osmania University, then an Urdu University.

For MANUU, difficulty in procuring books in Urdu language prompted it to start the DPT. As a language varsity that offers a large number of distance courses for which it has to provide course material to the students in the same language, the administration was finding it difficult to find books in Urdu language in different subjects.

The body has already published 48 books and has another 12 at different stages of production with the help of experts from across the country. These books will now be used by students of both regular and distance mode.

Prof Md Zafaruddin, head of Department of Translation and director of the DTP, said that in view of the copyright issues, their focus is more on publishing material in Urdu language rather than translating books.

He said that books for mathematics, commerce, economics, physics, chemistry, history, political science, public administration, etc are not available in the market and through DPT, the Urdu varsity is trying to plug this gap.

We have published books in philosophy, etymology, zoology food and nutrition and mathematics and chemistry is in process,” he said and added that as many as 34 published books are in education and training. Students and teachers can either buy these books inside the campus or place orders and get it dispatched elsewhere.