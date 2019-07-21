‘Media should not breach standards of journalism’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday cautioned media not to breach standards of ethical journalism. He urged the ‘fourth-estate’ to uphold objectivity and asked it not to mix news with views, while addressing a gathering at the Centenary Celebrations of Gora Sastri, organised by Veteran Journalists Association.

Reminding the audience of the fiercely independent journalism pursued by Shri Gora Sastri and the powerful editorials written by him, the Vice-President said he was recalling those instances “to underscore the importance of independent and fearless journalism, which is seen more in its absence today.”

“All around us, we find news fused with opinion, thus making it challenging for us to separate the two and arrive at a considered opinion or conclusion. The real picture gets blurred behind a smokescreen of half-truths and obfuscations”, the Vice President added.

The secretary of Sahitya Academy K Srinivas Rao, the president and secretary of Veteran Journalists Association GS Varadachari and K Laxmana Rao and other senior journalists were present at the centenary celebrations.