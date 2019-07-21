Osmania University sets up technology business incubator in hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE innovation and incubation ecosystem in Osmania University (OU) has got a fillip with the establishment of Osmania Technology Business Incubator (Osmania TBI), funded by MHRD under RUSA 2.0 program.

“OU is now ready to provide a platform to its student, scholar, faculty and alumni innovators to incubate and commercialise research-backed ideas,” said Prof S Ramachandram, OU VC, while inaugurating the office of the Osmania TBI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, conscious that a comprehensive knowledge of all the biodiversity in Telangana State is severely lacking, the varsity launched the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies at the CFRD building on Saturday. An outreach and extension activity wing of the Centre was also launched.